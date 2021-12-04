Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 3,770,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,128. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

