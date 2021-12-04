ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

