Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $87.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

ITRI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. Itron has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

