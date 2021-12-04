Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

