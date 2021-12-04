Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £364.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.28.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
