Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jadestone Energy to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £364.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

