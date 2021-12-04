JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to 270.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,350.00 to 270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 8th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

