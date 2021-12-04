Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

SAIC opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 483,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

