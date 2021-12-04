Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Immutep has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.95.
Immutep Company Profile
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
