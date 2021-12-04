Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Immutep has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 1,145.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $642,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter worth $93,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

