Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Jervois Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 108,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,724. Jervois Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.