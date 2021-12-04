Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Jervois Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 108,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,724. Jervois Mining has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
