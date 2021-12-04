Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. 1,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

