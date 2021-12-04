JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

FROG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. 1,470,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. JFrog has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

