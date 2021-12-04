JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.10 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of JKS opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

