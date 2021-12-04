JJJ Advisors Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,400,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.