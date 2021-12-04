JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.28.

AMH stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

