John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

