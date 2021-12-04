John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,592,488 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.12.

About John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

