Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $56.25 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

