Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

CMI stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average is $237.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.09 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

