Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

