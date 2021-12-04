Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 7.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.87 and last traded at $74.08. 6,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 212,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

