Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading Down 7.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.87 and last traded at $74.08. 6,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 212,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.