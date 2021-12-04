JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.39 ($100.44).

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 109.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($93.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.47.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

