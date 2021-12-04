JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.