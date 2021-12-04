K21 Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One K21 coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00005397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00238954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,017,179 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

