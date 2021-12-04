Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

