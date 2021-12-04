Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 146,099 shares.The stock last traded at $38.26 and had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

