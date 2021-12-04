Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period.

NYSE KYN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 881,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

