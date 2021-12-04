KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

KBCSY opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

