KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 1,593 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $13.78 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

