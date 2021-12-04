KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 24,869 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.30.

