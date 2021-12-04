KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 4,995 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 279,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

