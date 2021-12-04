KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

