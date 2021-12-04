Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.70. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

