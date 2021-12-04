Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Crossject (OTC:CRJTF)

Crossject (OTC:CRJTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Crossject Company Profile

Crossject SA manufactures and markets needle-free injection system. It develops and produces generic drugs such as methotrexate, epinephrin, and sumatriptan. The company distributes its products under the Zeneo brand. Crossject was founded by Patrick Alexandre and Xavière Castano on August 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Dijon, France.

