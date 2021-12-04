Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 145,706 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,706 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.