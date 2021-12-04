Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $246.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.