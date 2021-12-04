Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.42 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $17,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 457,369 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 322,675 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $54.33.

