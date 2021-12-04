Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 9,104.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 492,192 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

