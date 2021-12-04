Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

COST opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

