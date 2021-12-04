Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

AXP stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.