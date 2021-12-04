Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $2,311,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $661.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $711.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

