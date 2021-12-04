Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $336,000 Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Grid by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $66.59 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

