Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $656,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.