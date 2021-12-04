Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $793,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PYPL stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.41. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

