Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

