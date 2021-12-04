Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 426 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

