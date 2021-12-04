Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,457,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,943,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 18.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 3.60% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.54 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

