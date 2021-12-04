Kevin C. Tang Sells 193,403 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LJPC opened at $3.76 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
