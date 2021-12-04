Kevin C. Tang Sells 193,403 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LJPC opened at $3.76 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

