KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after buying an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.