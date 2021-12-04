Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,243,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 884.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. Keyera has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.