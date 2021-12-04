Kidder Stephen W Sells 4,964 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

